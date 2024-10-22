Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $607.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,195. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.40.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

