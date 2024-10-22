Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Cineverse Stock Performance
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Cineverse had a negative net margin of 46.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.
Cineverse Company Profile
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.
