Citigroup Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $185.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America raised their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

APP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,958. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $54,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

