Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.35. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

