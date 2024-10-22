Comparing Peak Bio (PKBO) and Its Peers

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) is one of 280 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Peak Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Peak Bio has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peak Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Peak Bio Competitors 1581 4717 12215 236 2.59

Profitability

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 63.52%. Given Peak Bio’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peak Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Peak Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92% Peak Bio Competitors -5,175.29% -173.59% -43.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peak Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $370,000.00 -$12.83 million -0.33 Peak Bio Competitors $567.81 million -$32.27 million -43.63

Peak Bio’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Peak Bio. Peak Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peak Bio beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

