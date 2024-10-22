Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $392.78 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $44.70 or 0.00066634 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $392.78 million and $25.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007309 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,493.52 or 0.38000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,217 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,217.46652449 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.82490497 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $23,432,675.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.