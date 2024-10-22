Compound Price Tops $45.62 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $400.82 million and $27.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $45.62 or 0.00067717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007274 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 785.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,605.25 or 0.38007787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,217 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,217.23403738 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.03539413 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $32,934,181.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.