Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average volume of 1,885 call options.
Constellium Price Performance
Shares of CSTM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 646,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
