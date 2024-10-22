Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 872,764 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $818.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.46. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

