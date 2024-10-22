Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $818.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.46. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.