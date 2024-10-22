Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $24.37 Million Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 197.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 673.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $386.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.27. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $330.25 and a 52-week high of $451.30.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $8.40 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.