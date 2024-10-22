Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,822 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $33,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Nordson by 23.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 207,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nordson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.23. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

