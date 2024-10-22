Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,493 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $56,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in eXp World by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in eXp World by 73.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,669,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,094,678.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,669,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,094,678.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,463 shares of company stock worth $7,512,270. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

