Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

