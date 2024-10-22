Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00007112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $160.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00041340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

