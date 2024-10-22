Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Shares Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 101,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 896,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

