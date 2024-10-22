Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 31,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

