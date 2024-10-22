CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $305.28 and last traded at $307.25. Approximately 578,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,169,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.72, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.6% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

