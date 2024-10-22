CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTLE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTLE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 292,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

