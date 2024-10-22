Deckers Outdoor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,956 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 1,696 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $157.08. The company had a trading volume of 451,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,939. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 650.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 304,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,529,000 after acquiring an additional 263,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 663.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

