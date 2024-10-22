DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.79. The stock had a trading volume of 296,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $525.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.55 and its 200-day moving average is $535.49.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

