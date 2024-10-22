DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 259,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,473. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

