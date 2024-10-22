DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,556,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.63. The stock had a trading volume of 217,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $518.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

