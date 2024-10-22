Degen Price Down 22.7% This Week (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $108.93 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Degen has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00957953 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $22,603,572.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

