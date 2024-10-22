Dignity Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $143,909.34 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00007113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $6.20 billion and $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 4.84795503 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

