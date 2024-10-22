Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 409,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 110,561 shares.The stock last traded at $54.25 and had previously closed at $54.47.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

