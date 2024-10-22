Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Lifted by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

