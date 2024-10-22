Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 212,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 114,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,975. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

