Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

