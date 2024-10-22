Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,475,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,818,171 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after buying an additional 1,083,193 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,870,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,663,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after purchasing an additional 291,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 160,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,144. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

