Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,506 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

