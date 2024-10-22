Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

