Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.