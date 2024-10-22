Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.