Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XCEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. 36,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.