Eastern Bank Buys 32,085 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.20. 1,313,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,840. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

