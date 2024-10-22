Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. 1,564,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,008. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.