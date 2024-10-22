Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,729 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 237,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.