Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $346.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $193.26 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

