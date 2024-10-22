Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.13. 407,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,393. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $193.26 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.18 and a 200-day moving average of $316.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

