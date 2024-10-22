Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVT stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

