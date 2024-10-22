Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETB opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
