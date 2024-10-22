Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.14 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.94 ($0.26), with a volume of 217011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
