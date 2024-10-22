Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 20266379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.
