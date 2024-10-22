Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $21,480.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $21,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 343,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,330. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 152,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,665. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

