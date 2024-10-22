Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.97 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.97 or 0.00028186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $93.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,324.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00530630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233857 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00027274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00071334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,242,316 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.