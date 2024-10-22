Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $304,614.45 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,705,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.