FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $274.93.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.