Financial Consulate Inc. Has $34.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $34,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

