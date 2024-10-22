Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 623 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

