Financial Life Advisors Has $11.58 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 317,064 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 299,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 293,832 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,420,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after buying an additional 180,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

