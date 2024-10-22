Financial Life Advisors Sells 2,671 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

